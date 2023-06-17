It takes time for reforms in education to start bearing fruit and the progress that has been made so far is not yet evident.

However, the performance of pupils in their end-of-school and university entrance exams is a definite warning sign. And what it shows us is how irresponsible it is to promise a lowering of the bar simply to attract the young vote.

The quality of public education is a constant, existential challenge and it can only be won with a commitment to reform and investment in people and infrastructure.