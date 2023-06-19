A plan for tourism

Greek tourism is at a crucial crossroads. It continues to be the main source of national revenue, but its continued growth relies on two assets that cannot be quantified – the country’s natural and cultural capital.

Without pulling the brakes on growth, Greece needs to crack down heavily on illegal and bad practices that have already had a devastating effect in many areas. Most importantly, it needs to draw up a plan where it defines what the destination it will organize, advertise and protect from abuses will look like and comprise.

The islands of the Aegean and the variety – albeit vulnerable – of Greece’s capital are assets that, if developed with vision and wisdom, will, in the long term, also bring more revenues.