OPINION

Closing the gaps

The gaps in the system that allow so much tax evasion to go unchecked, even when it comes to electronic transactions, have been pointed out again and again.

Closing many of those gaps is quite easy from a technical point of view, as all it really entails is connecting POS machines to cash registers, which report transactions directly to the authorities. It is a measure that has been touted often, but drags on. 

There are no excuses for any more delays, because every month means more losses for public coffers – not to mention giving an advantage to those who exploit the delays at the expense of those who abide by the law.

