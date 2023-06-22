Flying blind

The “self-exclusion” by debtors who are formally entitled to support but refuse it so that the protection of the privacy of their banking transactions will not be lifted is a serious indication that the state is in no position to properly plan any social support policies.

The reason is simple: It cannot calculate the real number of true beneficiaries because it has no picture of the real state of their finances.

This is a serious failing that exposes the breadth and depth of the antisocial consequences of tax evasion.