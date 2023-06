The long pre-election period and the clear result of the May 21 ballot may have created a sense that Sunday’s vote is something of a formality. This is far from the case.

In fact, this election is more important than the last one because it will determine whether the country will have a government for the next four years and how it will be governed.

This is why no conscientious citizen has the luxury of abstaining from the process of making his or her choice.