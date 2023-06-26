The mandate, the extremes

The center-right New Democracy party accomplished what it set out to do in Sunday’s election.

Namely, it won with an outright majority and now has all the legitimacy it needs to move ahead with its plans for closer convergence with Europe, for higher salaries, for a better health system, a more efficient justice system, and for reducing inequalities.

If these goals are indeed fulfilled, the ruling conservative party will also be able to deal with the strengthening of the extremes of the political spectrum, and the extreme right in particular, that also emerged from Sunday’s election results.

It stands to reason that when the political system works to the benefit of the majority, it curbs the ability of the forces of denial and nihilism to grow any stronger.

And this is something that the democratic opposition ought to bear in mind on the way forward.