Balanced representation

It is recognized as a step forward that out of the 60-plus members of the new conservative cabinet, 15 are women. While this represents a modest improvement in terms of sheer numbers compared to the previous government composition, it is important to note that the initial standards were set very low.

Moreover, when the level of representation remains so minimal, barely reaching 25 percent, it is certainly not appropriate to engage in self-congratulatory triumphalism. The ratios observed in other European governments, where a balanced 50-50 representation has been achieved, clearly demonstrate the substantial progress that still needs to be made.