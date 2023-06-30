Hard but necessary

The democratic vigor of politicians is tested mainly when they are facing defeat. How strongly they believe in their principles becomes evident by how they handle the popular mandate when it is against them.

The stance shown by the president of the SYRIZA party is, in this respect, a sign that he correctly interpreted the outcome of the May 21 and June 25 elections.

The country needs a comprehensive and strong opposition. It is a demanding role that can only be fulfilled with bold, albeit difficult choices.