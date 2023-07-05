List of excuses

The yearly publication of the list containing the major debtors to the Greek state, which named those with debts exceeding 150,000 euros, was implemented as a measure to discourage tax evasion and delinquent payments.

The decision to suspend this measure in 2021 and 2022 might have been justified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there is no convincing rationale for the renewed postponement of the publication.

The objective is not to stigmatize those who owe, but rather to promote transparency, which can serve as a deterrent for strategic defaulters.