‘Multidimensional reform’ and society

The election result proved that Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his aides are better than their rivals at reading society. That is why, with the winner’s large bonus in seats, New Democracy enjoys a comfortable majority in Parliament, where the prime minister on Thursday announced his government’s policy for the next four years.

Based on a strategy of “multidimensional reform,” this was a direct communication with today’s society, but also an effort, as Mitsotakis put it, to deal with “loose ends from the past” and open “new roads to the future.”

The success of this policy will depend on the extent that it meets the needs of the greater part of society.

On Thursday, the prime minister showed once again that his policy focuses both on the personal and the collective, on the past and future, on security and “humanity,” on rights and obligations.

He announced immediate measures to support citizens (the young, wage earners, pensioners and others) but also pointed to long-term reforms in crucial sectors such as education, health, justice and the public administration.

He placed Greece within the international context, facing major challenges such as climate change and runaway technological advances, including artificial intelligence, pointing out that they provide opportunities as well.

He spoke of liberal democracy and a free economy. Mitsotakis has shown that he can apply a socially liberal policy when he feels that society is ready for it. With the self-confidence stemming from his renewed mandate, we might see decisive moves in this sphere.

The next few years are critical. The declining population, the mass exodus of young people, and our inability to shape a migration policy that will enrich the country, show that despite the positive developments of the past few years, a “critical mass” of Greeks who will determine the future have not been convinced that they can reach their full potential here. Or they have tried and failed.

“Multidimensional reform” depends not only on knowing when society is ready, but in anticipating its needs and assuaging its fears. This is where we will see if our most capable politician is able to win the hardest battle of all.