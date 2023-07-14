OPINION

Less talk, more action

Politicians who are assigned to government positions sometimes spend a lot of time and energy endlessly analyzing all the problems and challenges that they must deal with. The role, however, is not that of analyst. The expectation is that they will solve these problems and meet these challenges by drawing up a plan and acting on it.

This is why it is usually wiser that they refrain from making any statements unless they have something concrete to say.

They were not appointed to their posts to pose as commentators, but to act as decision-makers.

