A clear roadmap

The government needs to draw up a clear roadmap of the reforms it is planning to implement over the next four years. This is vital so that every minister has a clear idea of the targets and the deadlines for meeting them. 

So far, the targets for crucial areas in need of reform are not clear and we’re seeing ministers attempting to resort to quick fixes. But a roadmap would allow the prime minister to evaluate the progress of every member of his cabinet, and also give us, the citizens, the opportunity to judge which declarations and promises are met and which are not.

