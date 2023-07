After the destructive wildfires on Evia in August 2021, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis passed a legislative act by which public or private forests destroyed by fires must be earmarked for reforestation within 30 days.

The provision was aimed at discouraging encroachers and leading to the summary demolition of all buildings erected on burnt land.

But the state needs to ensure its implementation. Because, as we know, we have laws but they are often ignored.