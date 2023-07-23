OPINION

It affects everyone’s lives

Large and destructive wildfires are showing us once again the importance of protecting the environment. It is no longer a theoretical issue or something that concerns a few scientists.

Attica has lost valuable forests in recent years. The effects of natural disasters have a direct impact on the economy, on tourism and on everyone’s lives. 

The government must pursue a new policy, resist the pressures for unregulated development and construction, and do everything in its power to protect the environment.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean deposits belong in the ground
OPINION

Aegean deposits belong in the ground

The campus police is here to stay. Or is it?
OPINION

The campus police is here to stay. Or is it?

From inaction to panic
OPINION

From inaction to panic

Horseless horsemen
OPINION

Horseless horsemen

OPINION

Wildfire prevention

Post-Prigozhin
OPINION

Post-Prigozhin