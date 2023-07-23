It affects everyone’s lives
Large and destructive wildfires are showing us once again the importance of protecting the environment. It is no longer a theoretical issue or something that concerns a few scientists.
Attica has lost valuable forests in recent years. The effects of natural disasters have a direct impact on the economy, on tourism and on everyone’s lives.
The government must pursue a new policy, resist the pressures for unregulated development and construction, and do everything in its power to protect the environment.