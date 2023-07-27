Distortions in urban planning

The Council of State’s decision to suspend the construction of two hotels in downtown Athens has revived the discussion about the serious shortcomings of urban planning laws.

Extending the allowed maximum height of buildings for certain projects, increasing the area buildings are allowed to cover on their plot with special provisions such as exempting basements and terraces, not to mention the way that underground construction is treated, are creating serious distortions.

Such problematic measures need to be reviewed in a calm and rational manner, so that zoning rules become clearer.