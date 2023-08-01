OPINION

Local polls are important

The polls for the local and regional elections will be held at a politically “neutral” time, in that the country won’t be facing a major situation where a lot is at stake.

As such, it is an opportunity for voters to focus on the essentials when it comes to making their pick of candidates. 

The responsibilities that go with the offices they are running for are very important, so the abilities and qualities of the candidates is what needs to count, rather than their skill at milking their political affiliations and making promises.

