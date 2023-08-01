Need for an in-depth investigation

People evacuate by boats during a wildfire at Nea Anchialos, near Volos, Greece 27 July 2023. Explosions occurred at a munitions depot at Nea Anchialos base of the Hellenic Airforce near Volos in the afternoon of 27 July. [Vassilis Ikonomou/EPA]

An in-depth investigation into how Greece’s military bases are safeguarded – or left unprotected – is warranted after the mass explosions of precious ordnance, including heavy bombs and missiles, at an ammunition depot at the Nea Achialos air force base.

The question becomes an existential one as the incident that triggered the investigation occurred in the air base hosting the bulk of the nation’s air defenses, a large number of F-16 fighter jets, many of which had to be relocated.

At a time when billions of euros are being spent on the most advanced aircraft, it is unacceptable that the latter would be exposed to the possibility of being burned on the ground.

The commander of the base in question has been relieved of his duties while more officers are expected to be sanctioned.

At the same time, with members of the fire service, police officers and in some cases military personnel battling the wildfires, the minister responsible for the country’s public protection services, Minister of Citizen Protection Notis Mitarakis, was caught vacationing on a yacht on a popular island and was rightly forced to resign.

A thorough inquiry is demanded by the opposition too. The issue is not ideological, but rather a matter of the necessary planning and competence in a sensitive sector, and that is a national need that transcends political parties.

It is in this context that the investigation should take place, and the relevant officials in the government and military hierarchy be held responsible. And, more importantly, the shortcomings that might be revealed be corrected.