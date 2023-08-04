Following through

The state appears to be responding to the mounting public demand for beaches free from the illegal sprawl of beach bars and loungers, with quite a few operations taking place in recent days to clear up unlicensed structures and additions.

Maintaining law and order, however, is not something that should rely on the momentum of a citizens’ movement. It requires a shake-up of the state mechanism so that inspections are constant and effective, and followed by actions.

Greece’s coastline is long enough, thankfully, to accommodate healthy business activities as well as people who want to enjoy the beach for free.