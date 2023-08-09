OPINION

Stumbling from crisis to crisis

Greece’s conservative government seems to be stumbling from crisis to crisis, bearing the consequences of the inertia and inadequacy within certain sectors of the state machinery. 

This was particularly evident in the surge of urban planning violations on the island of Mykonos, the explosion at an ammunition depot in Nea Anchialos, the uncontrolled encroachment of commercial activities on beaches, and, most recently, in the Hellenic Police’s (ELAS) failure to prevent the fatal incident outside the AEK soccer stadium on Tuesday. 

It is evident that addressing these deeply rooted problems goes beyond the realm of laws, legislative actions, or bureaucratic approaches. What is required is a comprehensive restructuring of the foundational elements of the state, if our genuine aspiration is to evolve into a normal European nation.

