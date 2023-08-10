OPINION

Learning from mistakes

Operational mistakes in frontline state services are inevitable. The question is whether these services learn from their mistakes and improve.

The Hellenic Police has an obligation to thoroughly investigate the chain of errors and oversights that allowed a gang of hooligans to travel across the country without hindrance.

Such an investigation is required not only because the public has a right to know what went wrong and who is to blame, but also so that the police force can identify its failures and fix them.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Improving Greece’s tourism
OPINION

Improving Greece’s tourism

New measures, until the next time
OPINION

New measures, until the next time

Rhodes’ unsung heroes are its future
OPINION

Rhodes’ unsung heroes are its future

OPINION

Stumbling from crisis to crisis

Chained by bureaucracy
OPINION

Chained by bureaucracy

Picking up the pace
OPINION

Picking up the pace