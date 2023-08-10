Learning from mistakes

Operational mistakes in frontline state services are inevitable. The question is whether these services learn from their mistakes and improve.

The Hellenic Police has an obligation to thoroughly investigate the chain of errors and oversights that allowed a gang of hooligans to travel across the country without hindrance.

Such an investigation is required not only because the public has a right to know what went wrong and who is to blame, but also so that the police force can identify its failures and fix them.