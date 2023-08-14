Shake-up and rebuilding

A failure in the state mechanism is usually followed by staffing changes that are mainly intended to placate public anger. The reaction to such failures, however, cannot be limited to tearing a service apart, even when this is necessary. Services and departments need to be rebuilt too. This is the only way to ensure that the state acquires stable structures that can operate professionally, that can develop know-how and that do not rely solely on the adequacy of their staff.

Sure, setting up such structures takes planning and time, but this government has both the time and the clear political path to carry out a radical shake-up of the state mechanism. It remains to be seen whether it has the will and ability too.