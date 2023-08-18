OPINION

Pace needs to pick up

Neither the police, which is still conducting investigations, nor the judicial authorities can afford to move at the usual pace on the case of the murder of the Greek soccer fan by hooligans in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia.

The crime must be resolved quickly, both to set an example and because the prestige of the Greek state is at stake. The case now has international ramifications that go beyond the narrow criminal context.

But above all, the message must be sent that no one can commit a crime with impunity, under the cover of an “angry mob”.

