OPINION

Negotiation and toxicity

The public debate in Greece on whether solutions can and should be found for the country’s disputes with Turkey tends to be extremely shallow and toxic.

There can be no real discussion with people who insist that no moves should be made or talks take place, who accuse and sometimes even insult those who disagree with them.

Any negotiation will be difficult. The main red lines (grey zones in the Aegean, demilitarization of the islands) are set and only daydreamers and the naive can believe that a mutually acceptable formula will be easily achieved. And in the meantime, the country is boosting its defenses.

Both common sense and the national interest both demand that an effort is made to reach a solution.

