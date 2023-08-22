The message from Athens
Monday’s meeting in Athens between the leaders of the Western Balkans, EU officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows that Greece is once again able to exercise an energetic foreign policy, actively assuming the role of a pillar of stability in Southeast Europe.
The benefits are not only symbolic. Greece is expanding its network of interests and its geopolitical footprint, sending an indirect message to those neighbors who choose to have a competitive relationship with it.