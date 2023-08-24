OPINION

Recruiting the best

Whatever the final tally of managing the climate threat, what is certain is that the people on the front lines – pilots, firefighters, security forces, volunteers – are fighting with self-sacrifice.

The state must ensure that they are not only compensated according to their contribution, but also that they are supported by the best experts in the country.

Addressing this ongoing crisis requires the recruitment of knowledge and talent, meritoriously and without bureaucratic hurdles.

