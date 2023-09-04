Joining forces for Evros

The destruction brought by the massive wildfire in Greece’s northeastern region of Evros is terrifying.

Obviously, someone is to blame for how a blaze that broke out in such a sensitive area was allowed to turn into an uncontrollable megafire, destroying property and unique natural capital.

But we must now take care of the future. Beyond the necessary handouts and immediate relief measures, we need a universal response from the state and the private sector to rebuild the region, its economic life and its environment.

It is the biggest national goal, toward which all of the nation’s forces must be mobilized, inside and outside of the country.