On the ineligibility of convicted neo-Nazis

Former Golden Dawn lawmaker IIias Kasidiaris, who was found guilty along with others of leading a criminal organization and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, speaks during a Golden Dawn trial in Athens on October 21, 2020. [AP]

In any other European state, there would be no debate about allowing convicted neo-Nazis to submit their candidacy for any level of government, be it in local, national or European elections. This is often overlooked when discussing the possible election of members from the now-defunct neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, and its convicted former spokesman, Ilias Kasidiaris.

Anywhere else in Europe, Kasidiaris’ conviction and multi-year prison sentence by a court of first instance would have been enough to lose such rights. In other words, he would not be permitted to vote nor to stand as a candidate while serving his sentence.

In Greece, this cannot be done for reasons relating to the past persecution of the Left. Since 1975, the Greek Constitution has stipulated (Article 51, Par. 3) that one may lose the right to vote and be elected only after an irrevocable conviction; that is, only after the Supreme Court confirms the guilty verdict of the accused. The problem is that the administration of justice in the Greek court system takes at least 10 years in an average criminal trial; the trial of Golden Dawn at a court of first instance, a case with 60 defendants, lasted more than five years.

Last February’s much-debated amendments did not exclude all far-right political parties from the May and June national elections, but only those whose members had been convicted, even by the court of first instance, of running or participating in a criminal organization (Article 187 of the Penal Code). This was a clever way to bypass the “irrevocable conviction” requirement, and, according to the Supreme Court, it was also constitutional. Lawmakers from socialist PASOK have proposed an extension of this amendment to affect candidates or parties in the regional and municipal elections.

Their well-written proposal defends this extension in the name of democracy and the reputation of local authorities. My colleague, Babis Anthopoulos, added the argument of cohesion within the legal order, since the Constitution (Article 102, Par. 2) allows significant leeway for amendments concerning local authorities.

I consider the aforementioned arguments apt and I believe that these new regulations, if applied, will likely be deemed constitutional by the local courts of first instance, which are the ones responsible for approving the candidacies. Therefore, continuing the legal debate does not seem to make sense. On the contrary, some political aspects of the proposed extension are of interest – and should be discussed calmly.

For me, the greatest humiliation for democracy and local government would not be the election per se of neo-Nazi killers – we know, after all, the percentage of the vote they are likely to secure – but their participation in Parliament and in local government bodies.

Yet, unknowingly, the current municipal code prohibits the political activity of elected individuals who have been indicted or convicted, even if the decision comes from a court of first instance. Even if he is elected Ilias Kasidiaris will not be able to exercise his political duties, not even for a day.

On the other hand, a new regulation may lead other candidates to become complacent, believing that the law has sorted everything out. However, it appears that the far-right is there and requires not only vigilance from democratic candidates, but also that they act against the rise of far-right ideologies.

In any case, the election of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), showed that no regulation or law can ostracize the enemies of democracy. In a system with more than 300 municipalities and 13 regions, there are too many loopholes to regulate.

There is also the matter of principle: In a country with a problematic political background, like Greece, excluding candidates, even when based on objective facts, must only be allowed for very serious reasons.

Nikos Alivizatos is emeritus professor of law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Athens.