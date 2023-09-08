An overarching climate agency

The scale of natural disasters surpasses the existing capacities of the state and political personnel. It is evident that a robust, overarching agency is required, led by a non-political individual with operational experience capable of coordinating the fire brigade, the Hellenic Police, the coast guard, the armed forces, the regions, and the entire state apparatus during times of crisis. Much like the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) operates during times of war, as we are essentially facing a unique type of “war.” Naturally, a fundamental prerequisite is that this individual should not be preoccupied with their personal image but solely focused on their responsibilities.

