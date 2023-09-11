Time for all to pitch in

The devastation in the regions of Evros and Thessaly is unimaginable. Besides what the government and the European Union will do to assist Greece, we all have a great obligation to help.

The private sector should put their hands in their pockets to help rebuild what was destroyed; banks should support producers, all of us should volunteer in those areas to help whoever and however we can for the difficult days ahead.

Now is the time to prove to ourselves that we care about the future of this country and that we are still a society of solidarity.