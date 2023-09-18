Courage and a system

Three months have passed since Greece’s general elections and there is a climate of pessimism and uncertainty in the country. The unimaginable natural disasters combined with other events have shaken up public opinion, but also the government, which seems to have completely lost its pace.

The solution is not to publicly attack ministers and local officials. Neither is the sight of ministers passing on their responsibilities onto someone else.

The prime minister has shown that he can handle major, unprecedented crises and that he knows the problems in depth. Now what is required is courage to appoint to crucial posts people whom the public can trust so that Greece can be shielded practically and with a system in place against the great threats of today, without fanfare.