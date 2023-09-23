Working with communities

One of the things the recent natural disasters have taught us is that the state needs to listen to local communities. The people who live in areas that are proving to be vulnerable to the climate crisis have direct experience of their natural environment and must be given an active role in its protection.

One way to do this is to encourage participation in prevention initiatives and in the sounder management of natural resources. Even the best plan for restoring damages has few chances of succeeding if it is drawn up by people who have little idea of the situation on the ground.