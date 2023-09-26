Next challenge: Maintain unity

For a democracy to function properly it needs not only an efficient government, but also a strong opposition able to offer, both in Parliament and elsewhere, constructive criticism and viable alternative solutions to the problems facing the country.

In the case of Greece, after the recent national polls, which led to the demise of the main opposition party SYRIZA, with its support dropping from 31.5% to just 17.8%, this necessary institutional process of checks and balances has been shaken.

The question now, after Sunday’s election of Stefanos Kasselakis as the party’s new leader, is whether the country’s second largest political force will remain united and able to perform its institutional responsibilities as the main opposition.

It is becoming evident that the departure of Alexis Tsipras has left a void that is proving difficult to fill. There were intraparty differences before, but Tsipras was broadly accepted by the numerous ideological fractions, which allowed him to keep the party united under his stewardship.

This balancing act seems difficult to repeat without him at the helm.

The issue has repercussions not only for SYRIZA, but for the whole political system in the sense that a strong opposition not only is more able to check any government, but it also pushes it to perform better.

In that context, the immediate priority and main challenge for the country’s main opposition is to remain united as a single party.

The climate during the campaign for Sunday’s election as well as the reaction to the result by the losing side – from Effie Achtsioglou and Euclid Tsakalotos, former labor and finance ministers respectively, as well as from many top party cadres – point to deep internal divisions that will not be easily bridged.

The critical turning point for SYRIZA’s future will most likely be the party convention expected to take place relatively soon.

Till then many will try to keep internal fighting at a minimum; still the signs so far are not encouraging.