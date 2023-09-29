Behind the image

Image can be a very useful thing in a pre-election campaign but once the ballots are cast, voters’ demands change completely. They are no longer satisfied with being impressed.

The luster of television fades fast. Citizens are skeptical – and traumatized by sundry self-proclaimed wizards. Sooner or later, the conversation will return to the substance of the issues at hand and what each political force is planning to do about them. And the media also has a duty to focus on the substance.