Perhaps he is jealous of his own shadow

In an era where everyone wields a camera-equipped smartphone in their hand, it is at best shallow and naive to believe that you can carefully curate a public appearance and project only the facets you desire. Someone is bound to have documented your presence, and, in fact, many will have done so, especially if what you consistently showcase is your own image, punctuated with flamboyant displays of rigor and vitality.

The notion of “erasing” individuals who stand beside you, as tempting as it may appear as a self-promotional strategy, can ultimately backfire. Stefanos Kasselakis, the newly elected leader of the leftist SYRIZA opposition party, succumbed to this temptation. Following his visit Wednesday to the Special Vocational Education Laboratory in Kallithea, he seemingly “erased” Domna Michailidou, the deputy minister of education, who was present to extend her welcome and provide briefing. The question arises: Why would he do such a thing?

Two plausible scenarios emerge:

To convey the impression that the government, the state, and official authorities are conspicuously absent from the educational institution. Kasselakis intended to emphasize that educators and students are left to fend for themselves, with himself being the lone individual showing an interest in standing by their side to comprehend their issues.

Or because he cannot tolerate the possibility of someone else outshining his personal radiance. The new president of SYRIZA has predominantly relied on his image. When it has been necessary to engage in political discourse, his performance has proven somewhat disappointing. He systematically avoids such situations until he has acquired at least a rudimentary understanding of the subject matter, instead opting for the comfort of his carefully cultivated image. Michailidou, a young and charismatic figure, has the potential to steal the limelight. When your primary investment is in your image, this is perceived as a potential threat.

This is not the first instance where Kasselakis has chosen to act in this manner. On the contrary, it is becoming a recurring pattern. He tends to systematize this behavior, akin to his repetitive references to the flood-stricken region of Thessaly and the inundated villages of Karditsa. He repeatedly asserts that he has visited there twice, insinuating that no one else has undertaken such visits. While the government may be facing severe criticism for its handling of the disaster, Alternate Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki has been present in Thessaly from the very start of the crisis. On the eve of Kasselakis’ visit to the villages of Karditsa, Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the PASOK socialist party, was present, alongside Iratxe Garcia Perez, the leader of the socialist grouping in the European Parliament, as part of a coordinated effort to secure additional funding from the Solidarity Fund for the flood victims.

Kasselakis may relish his media exposure, but manipulating reality is far from straightforward, especially when compared to addressing a narrowly focused party audience, content with hearing precisely what they wish. As they say in Karditsa, “even if Kasselakis stirred the pasta in the pot, what difference does it make?”