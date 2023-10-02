OPINION

After the turmoil

After a very difficult summer for the government and a surprising political show for the main opposition, the fundamentals of the political landscape have not changed.

Despite the intense turmoil, it is clear which political force remains focused and reliable in the face of the big challenges ahead. Perhaps it is even clearer now that there is also a flashy measure of comparison.

We are still at the beginning. The government has plenty of political capital to deliver on its promises. And as confirmed in the first three months, its only obstacle is its own bad self.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey’s hypocrisy: Like Azerbaijan, the Cyprus impasse must also be resolved with a one-state solution
OPINION

Turkey’s hypocrisy: Like Azerbaijan, the Cyprus impasse must also be resolved with a one-state solution

Perhaps he is jealous of his own shadow
OPINION

Perhaps he is jealous of his own shadow

Rising prices and no handouts
OPINION

Rising prices and no handouts

For the Attikon, the Ideal and the Opera
OPINION

For the Attikon, the Ideal and the Opera

OPINION

Causing confusion

OPINION

Behind the image