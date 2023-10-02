After the turmoil

After a very difficult summer for the government and a surprising political show for the main opposition, the fundamentals of the political landscape have not changed.

Despite the intense turmoil, it is clear which political force remains focused and reliable in the face of the big challenges ahead. Perhaps it is even clearer now that there is also a flashy measure of comparison.

We are still at the beginning. The government has plenty of political capital to deliver on its promises. And as confirmed in the first three months, its only obstacle is its own bad self.