Yes, voting is important

Sunday’s polls are being held at a time of “election fatigue.” There have been two consecutive national elections and, before that, a long and tense pre-election period.

However, no ballot box is insignificant. Even those who despise local government elections must have been convinced by the events of the summer of the vital role that these administrations are called upon to play in society.

That is why it is crucial that the process is not marked by extensive voter abstention. We vote for our neighborhoods and the quality of life in our cities.