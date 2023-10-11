OPINION

Ending cronyism in state jobs

The selection of officials for top jobs in the public sector must be made using uniform criteria and procedures. That is the only way to ensure that the people who possess at least the standard qualifications for each post will be selected, and that, in any case, these positions will not become loot to be distributed among party cronies.

The relevant bill of the Interior Ministry also constitutes a challenge to the opposition, to prove that it means its demands for a non-partisan state, which will operate professionally.

