OPINION

The challenge of prevention

The experience gained during the recent natural disasters that hit Greece should be utilized and serve as a guide for all levels of the state.

Responsibilities must be clear – what is the job of the regional authorities and what of the municipalities, who cleans where – so we can check on who is doing their job properly and who is not.

This does not relieve the government of its role in coordinating and guiding the services involved. But the state cannot have eyes everywhere. An effective prevention system requires everyone’s involvement. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Who can be happy with the election results?
OPINION

Who can be happy with the election results?

Analyzing the youth vote in Greece’s 2023 parliamentary elections
OPINION

Analyzing the youth vote in Greece’s 2023 parliamentary elections

Biden’s mission in the Middle East
OPINION

Biden’s mission in the Middle East

Warnings from the second round
OPINION

Warnings from the second round

OPINION

Voter abstention won

The Greece-Turkey rapprochement and the war
OPINION

The Greece-Turkey rapprochement and the war