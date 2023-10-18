The challenge of prevention

The experience gained during the recent natural disasters that hit Greece should be utilized and serve as a guide for all levels of the state.

Responsibilities must be clear – what is the job of the regional authorities and what of the municipalities, who cleans where – so we can check on who is doing their job properly and who is not.

This does not relieve the government of its role in coordinating and guiding the services involved. But the state cannot have eyes everywhere. An effective prevention system requires everyone’s involvement.