Improving school infrastructure

The state of school buildings, even those located in the middle of the capital, is frequently disheartening and reflects poorly on a European nation.

The existence of basic infrastructure relies on the effectiveness of the respective mayor and the initiatives of each school’s parents’ association.

What is needed is a monitoring system that guarantees the prerequisites for a secure and operational school environment, not charred classrooms, as witnessed at the Kolonaki primary school designed by Dimitris Pikionis.

