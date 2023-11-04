OPINION

New management principles

The public health system is notorious for having serious shortages in one area and being overstaffed in another. This is one of the main reasons why the steps being taken for a more centralized and rational resources management system are so essential. 

The fact is that the state needs to be doing something similar in every area of activity in order to increase its efficiency. With the same staff and equipment, it could have better results by introducing modern management principles.

