OPINION

Reforming taxation

The intervention attempted in the taxation of freelancers and the self-employed could find resistance everywhere: Those affected may consider it too high, while salaried employees, who are not able to hide their income, may consider it cowardly, as the income that the self-employed are required to declare is placed at the minimum wage level.

Ideally, tax authorities should not have to use assets to determine a taxpayer’s real income, but we are a long way from there. At the moment there doesn’t seem to be a more convenient way to uncover persistently undeclared revenues. 

The government’s determination to correct chronic problems and inequalities will ultimately be judged by its resistance to the pressures that will be exerted.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pillars of society or suckers?
OPINION

Pillars of society or suckers?

OPINION

New management principles

Beyond the neocon debacle to peace in Ukraine
OPINION

Beyond the neocon debacle to peace in Ukraine

OPINION

For market transparency

Turkey’s centenary
OPINION

Turkey’s centenary

Slow and steady
OPINION

Slow and steady