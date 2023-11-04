Reforming taxation

The intervention attempted in the taxation of freelancers and the self-employed could find resistance everywhere: Those affected may consider it too high, while salaried employees, who are not able to hide their income, may consider it cowardly, as the income that the self-employed are required to declare is placed at the minimum wage level.

Ideally, tax authorities should not have to use assets to determine a taxpayer’s real income, but we are a long way from there. At the moment there doesn’t seem to be a more convenient way to uncover persistently undeclared revenues.

The government’s determination to correct chronic problems and inequalities will ultimately be judged by its resistance to the pressures that will be exerted.