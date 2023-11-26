Where is Kasselakis on the charisma spectrum?

SYRIZA head Stefanos Kasselakis, if you believe the news reports, exudes charisma: confident, cheerful, persuasive, vibrant, and super-charming. Similarly, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, and a certain American ex-president. Unknown is who decides such matters. And how. Perhaps we should classify charisma on a scale, as we do hurricanes: Categorize them according to the danger posed to the body politic. Everyone in a Category 5 affected area must immediately avoid all social media and cable news. Facetious, but it could prevent heartache and loss.

The charismatic begins life at a disadvantage: Love bonds between child and caregiver are short-circuited, or a trauma occurs that psychically wounds them. From this fertile ground the charismatic personality emerges. Not all childhood sufferers become charismatic; many grow up to lead serene, healthy and productive lives.

From an early age, the charismatic seeks the limelight, driven by an insatiable desire for fame. Whether good or bad, socially helpful or destructive, behind the glamour lies angst. Winston Churchill drank heavily and suffered serious depression (“the black dog” he called it). Steven Jobs, co-founder of Apple, never really got over his adoption that fueled his titanic, ruthless quest for business power. Comedian Robin Williams grew up a lonely child in a big, empty house, and spent little time with his biological parents. Stand-up was his mental escape, but it couldn’t save him from life’s cruel fate. Told he had Parkinson’s, he hung himself with his own belt rather than face a future without laughter.

The charismatic’s hyper-charisma is not a private matter; it plays out in full public view. Such figures pop up during times of great social stress, as now with climate change, AI and migration sowing serious confusion and worry. The good charismatic brings real hope and engages the citizenry in meaningful ways. The bad one takes advantage of the social concern to amass power and wallow in our unbending devotion. We hand over our minds and wills. Once set, these bonds do not break, hence the danger. Hitler’s worshippers never abandoned him, even as he hid in a bunker while Berlin above was fire-bombed into hell.

There’s nothing wrong with ordinary charisma, it’s the hyper variety that’s worrisome. It doesn’t take long for the bad or good charismatics to reveal themself. While I don’t know him personally, Kasselakis’ charisma seems more about his deep political ambitions than any evil social intent. Perhaps he’s just an extrovert who sought and, shockingly for some, won political leadership. If Kasselakis ever morphs into a Category 5, we’ll be prepared.

Taso G. Lagos is the author of “Charisma and Religious War in America” (Cambridge Scholars) and the just released “Age of Charisma: Understanding the Charismatic Personality” (Ethics Press). He leads the Executive Master of International Studies program at the University of Washington.