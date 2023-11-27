OPINION

The momentum of change

The reforms promoted by the government are beginning to constitute a critical mass of necessary changes. 

The changes in justice and health, the establishment of private universities, the mild expansion of the tax base, and the imposition of criteria in the recruitment of senior officials in the public sector are moves in the right direction. 

Society understands this, despite the expected union backlash. We certainly have a long way to go. Laws must be implemented and embraced by government officials first, especially those that fear the political cost.

A change in culture is still needed, because the country is burdened by serious problems that hold it back and prohibit any foreigner from investing here.

