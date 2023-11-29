The road to vindication

Claiming the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum is too serious a historical undertaking to be affected by momentary political flare-ups.

Greece should not be drawn into Britain’s domestic electoral games. On the contrary, it must insist on the direction of a logical and feasible formula that will allow the reunification of the monument.

Not only is justice on its side, it is also the majority of British public opinion. Time is working in favor of the Greek request. It just takes planning and composure.