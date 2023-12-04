Consensus on the obvious

The debate on the postal vote for Greeks living abroad was an undertaking that embarrassed the political system, which, in the previous parliamentary period, could not agree on the obvious solution.

Now, political parties are called upon to show rudimentary democratic logic and jointly adopt postal voting, as is the case in all modern democracies. The allegations that this measure will distort the electorate are misleading and offensive to citizens who are registered to vote but are now prevented from exercising their right.

Fiery speeches about the growing abstention rate in elections are not enough. Actions are also needed to encourage participation.