OPINION

Consensus on the obvious

The debate on the postal vote for Greeks living abroad was an undertaking that embarrassed the political system, which, in the previous parliamentary period, could not agree on the obvious solution.

Now, political parties are called upon to show rudimentary democratic logic and jointly adopt postal voting, as is the case in all modern democracies. The allegations that this measure will distort the electorate are misleading and offensive to citizens who are registered to vote but are now prevented from exercising their right.

Fiery speeches about the growing abstention rate in elections are not enough. Actions are also needed to encourage participation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The valuable contribution of former leaders
OPINION

The valuable contribution of former leaders

Hitting a dead end on the diplomatic route
OPINION

Hitting a dead end on the diplomatic route

OPINION

The only alternative

The stigma
OPINION

The stigma

Beyond the sculptures
OPINION

Beyond the sculptures

Demographics, training and labor shortages
OPINION

Demographics, training and labor shortages