The country obviously needs to be armed, but the effectiveness of its defense does not rely on expensive military equipment alone, but also on how it is managed.

There isn’t much point in paying for a state-of-the art weapon if you don’t have the infrastructure to keep it operational.

There’s no point in spending money if your defense plan is stuck in the 20th century.

As in other areas in the country, this system too needs to be looked at afresh.