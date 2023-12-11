OPINION

Restoring trust

Greece and Turkey need a period of calm and civilized dialogue before they dive into the crux of any negotiations between the two countries.

The tensions of the past few years and the threats to which Greek citizens have been subjected on an almost daily basis from the other side of the Aegean have, unsurprisingly, led to a crisis of trust. 

It will take time to rebuild this trust, which is why the wisest thing would be for the Greek-Turkish rapprochement to proceed one step at a time, “siga-siga” as the Greeks would say, or “yavas-yavas” in Turkish.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Limits of Greek-Turkish dialogue
OPINION

Limits of Greek-Turkish dialogue

How weary is the West?
OPINION

How weary is the West?

A genuine transformation?
OPINION

A genuine transformation?

Two different men on the threshold of history
OPINION

Two different men on the threshold of history

OPINION

Radical solution

Mitsotakis’ prayer
OPINION

Mitsotakis’ prayer