Restoring trust

Greece and Turkey need a period of calm and civilized dialogue before they dive into the crux of any negotiations between the two countries.

The tensions of the past few years and the threats to which Greek citizens have been subjected on an almost daily basis from the other side of the Aegean have, unsurprisingly, led to a crisis of trust.

It will take time to rebuild this trust, which is why the wisest thing would be for the Greek-Turkish rapprochement to proceed one step at a time, “siga-siga” as the Greeks would say, or “yavas-yavas” in Turkish.