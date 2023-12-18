OPINION

We know what must be done

The government does not need to look for magic formulas on how to resolve difficult issues. The mapping of the country’s pending reforms has been completed. 

We know what needs to be done to stop Greek stadiums from being a European exception; we have a diagnosis for the rigidities in the justice system; we know the regions where tourism development has reached its limits.

In these – and some other critical areas – the reform “manual” is ready to use. All it takes is determination and detaching government work from any electoral calculations. 

The difficult reforms must be implemented at the beginning of a four-year government term.

