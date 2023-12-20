OPINION

Undermining institutions

The practice of incorporating unrelated amendments into proposed legislation tabled in Parliament, particularly when it involves last-minute adjustments that serve obvious political self-interest, like those reducing the powers of local government, represents a continual erosion of the quality of parliamentary governance. 

Moreover, these cynical practices contribute to widespread suspicion among citizens of the political system and, ultimately, undermine trust in the institutions. 

