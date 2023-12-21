OPINION

Historic change

The state’s control over higher education is one of the most enduring fixations since the restoration of democracy.

The taboo has long been broken for the majority of Greek society. Attempts are now being made by the state to break the binding regime through legislation. The importance of the reform is historical.

That is why every detail of the establishment and operation of private universities must be thoroughly studied. It would be a shame for the project that took so long politically to achieve to stumble due to bureaucratic haste.

